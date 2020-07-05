Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has moved homes. The 23-year-old has found a new place to call home. She's enjoying it too, as she shared pictures of her new beginning on Instagram recently.

The star kid had her live workout session on Instagram crashed by her Dad a few days back. The family also has been under some duress with COVID-19 coming too close to home.

Ira Khan get her own place

For any youngster moving into their new place is always exciting, not to mention overwhelming. It's a huge milestone for anyone. Ira Khan the young theatre director recently found herself a new home and she too seems to be excited about the fresh start.

Even amidst a raging pandemic, there are silver linings. Aamir Khan's daughter shared a glimpse of her abode on Instagram recently and she seems to be enjoying it. She captioned it, "Look at my new home." She further added #s saying 'Let the daunting begin' and 'man versus house'. Anybody who has moved out of their nest for the first time can undoubtedly relate.

Aamir Khan had also crashed Ira's Instagram work out session on Instagram saying that he had just wanted to say, 'Hi'. She did make a promise that she'd get him to work out with her next time.

On the work front, Ira made her directorial debut with the stage production of Euripedes' Medea. The production also starred Hazel Keech, Yuvraj Singh's wife. She has revealed she much prefers being behind the camera than in front of it. Recently, staff working for Aamir Khan tested positive for COVID-19 following which the entire family had to be tested. The actor and his family all tested negative.