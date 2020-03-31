Before actors become well known for their talent, they're regular people. When they come in contact with established people in the industry they may even be treated like way-side vagabonds.

Before Aamir Khan's debut in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, he experienced something like this with the renowned singer Alka Yagnik. When he was in the studio where she was recording a song she made him leave, not knowing who he was.

Alka Yagnik insults Aamir Khan in a recording studio

In the 1980s and 1990s, Alka Yagnik was a well-known singer in Bollywood. She had sung popular songs with Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu. Aamir Khan, on the other hand, was just making his start, and his breakthrough happened with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak with Juhi Chawla. At that time he was not known around the industry.

When they were shooting for Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Alka Yagnik was going to be singing songs for the film. When she was recording the song Ghazab Ka Hai Din, she saw Aamir Khan was also in the studio when she was recording. She noticed that whenever she would start signing he was watching. Not ok with the situation and not knowing why he was even in the studio, she got him to leave and then recorded the song.

Juhi Chawla and Aamir Khan were newcomers so Alka didn't know who they were. When she found out Aamir Khan, the guy she had firmly told to exit the studio was the hero in the film, she was extremely embarrassed. She did apologise to him and Aamir never made a huge issue out of it, thankfully.

The Bollywood singer even spoke about it in an interview and that whenever she meets Aamir, she is reminded of the unfortunate exchange. This could have turned their interactions sour, but it didn't become a problem going forward. Moreover, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak was a huge commercial success that propelled Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla into stardom and Ghazab Ka Hai Din also became an iconic song for the time. All's well that ends well.