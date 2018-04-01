SS Rajamouli is teaming up with none other than Mr. Prefectionist, Aamir Khan! The duo is collaborating for the mega-budget movie made on the Hindu epic Mahabharat, which is bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment.

Talking to a leading daily, SS Rajamouli said that he had two big dreams ever since he entered the film industry. "The first one is to work with Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan and the second one is to bring the Mahabharat on screen. When the offer came my way to direct the project I cannot say "no" as my two dreams are being fulfilled in one film," SS Rajamouli said.

SS Rajamouli was one of the top five filmmakers who were considered to direct the magnum opus. Sanjay Leela Bhansali was also a top contender to direct the epic. However, in the end, SS Rajamouli successfully grabbed the opportunity. "I am lucky to be part of the movie and vary of my responsibilities."

"People did not compare Baahubali with mythology or history as it was a fictional work. But the Mahabharat is a Hindu mythology and we need to take extra care while working on this project as a small mistake can be blown out of proportion. Also, TV serials have been made in Hindi on the Hindu epic and people want something bigger and better on the silver screen," he adds.

On asking about the cast, SS Rajamouli said that Aamir Khan is on board although the role that he is going to play is not finalized yet. "Aamirji likes Lord Krishna and Karna's characters. But he has not given a green signal to any character yet," he claims.

SS Rajamouli says that the project will have some of the big names from Bollywood and South Indian film industries. "We want the actors from both Bollywood and south as it is a pan Indian film. The hunt for the actors are yet to begin," said the 44-year old director.

The Mahabharat is a ten-part movie, which will be shot in a span of 10-12 years. It has to be noted that SS Rajamouli has been roped into direct the first two installments in the franchise.

Hey if you thought this piece of news was real, you don't know what day it is...HAPPY APRIL FOOL'S DAY!