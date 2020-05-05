Post 90s, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan are touted to be the superstars who had the longest run in the film industry. During an interaction with producer Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan, superstar Aamir Khan had honestly opened up about his equation with Shah Rukh Khan.

"You know when I came into the industry I had no idea where I would reach, and I had not given it a thought. It is remarkable that there are three actors, it happens to be the three of us, (Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan) but it is remarkable that there are three actors who have got such a long span, all three equally successful, and all three exactly the same time. It's not very common," Aamir Khan had said while talking about the 'Khandom'.

'We don't meet that often'

Going further, Karan Johar asked him about his genuine equation with Shah Rukh Khan. "I think there are genuine respect and regard for each other's work, for each other's space. and if I have to be honest there's also a certain amount of guardedness, there's certainly a warmth, I wouldn't say that there's no warmth, but there have also been certain moments when there has been a certain bit of stress in the relationship if I put it very honestly," the Secret Superstar actor confessed.

Karan then enquired if Aamir had tried to work on that to which the Dangal actor said, "I mean we don't meet that often you know, our lives don't converge so much that we really need to. I think he is doing really well for himself. I think he's got a great family and a great bunch of people around him. I don't think he really needs me or has space in his life for me. I wish him well, I genuinely wish him well, I like to see his work, I like to see his films and as an audience enjoy his work as well."

