Aamir Khan recently announced his retirement and also stated that he wishes to spend more and more time with his family. Bollywood fans and followers have always loved the special bond that Aamir shares with his daughter, Ira. Ira has always been extremely vocal about issues surrounding mental health and all that comes along with it. She often takes to social media to raise awareness around mental health and constantly nudges people to prioritise it.

In a video shared by Netflix, the father-daughter duo can be seen conversing with Dr. Vivek Murthy where they discuss mental health. Aamir in the video revealed, "Therapy is so helpful. I think she (Ira) pushed me down that path. I would strongly recommend therapy to anyone who feels the need for it? It has been helpful for me. In fact, Ira and I also have started joint therapy. The two of us go to a therapist for our own relationship. To work on how to make that better and issues which have been there for over years."

The actor further added, "Therapy is a very powerful thing. I'm a fairly intelligent guy. I can think things through. I'm a sensible guy. If there's an issue, I can sort it out for myself. But no, I can't. It doesn't matter how intelligent you are. It doesn't matter how worldly-wise you are. We know so little about our minds... That a person who has a lot more knowledge and has got the basics right really helps you in leaps and bounds to understand it. In India, a lot of us feel if I go for therapy, I have a mental problem. I don't want people to know I'm going for therapy. But it is okay need help. I have benefited greatly from therapy."

Ira Khan has always been an advocate of mental health and has more than often used social media as a platform to spread awareness and inform netizens about why one must prioritise it. In 2021, she launched the Agastu Foundation which is 'Making mental well-being more accessible."