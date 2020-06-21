Aamir Khan likes to remain low-key and comes out only while prepping for his upcoming projects. During the process, you might have seen him sporting different avatars which mesmerised you like never before. But since the actor has been spending most of his time at home with his family during the lockdown, the 55-year-old actor has now donned yet another avatar which is of a real old man.

On the occasion of Father's day, Ira Khan posted a picture of her along with Aamir Khan whom it took a while for us to recognise him. The Bollywood's perfectionist was sporting his greys and wrinkles on his face which are clear signs of his aging.

The superstar looked confident while flaunting his real self in the picture and wore a smile on his face. And it just goes to show how Aamir has aged gracefully with each passing day.

Aamir Khan's tip for scriptwriters

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan has some encouraging words for scriptwriters at a time when the world is at a battle with the COVID-19 pandemic.

His advice comes after winners of the second edition of "Cinestaan India's Storytellers Script Contest" were announced digitally by Aamir, director Rajkumar Hirani, and writers Anjum Rajabali and Juhi Chaturvedi.

In the video of the announcement, Aamir expressed regret that the awards could not be announced at an event because of the lockdown.

He also said: "Those who did not make it to the top five should not get discouraged. In fact, scriptwriters should continue writing with more enthusiasm, especially during these times. Every filmmaker needs a good script."

The first prize of Rs 25 lakh was won by Sejal Pachisia from California, US, whose story "On The Boundary" got unanimous thumbs-up from the jury members.

"The quality of the work was stellar and we would like to congratulate the winners who are truly deserving and wish them success," said Rohit Khattar, Chairman of Cinestaan Digital.