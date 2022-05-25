And the king of marketing is back with yet another creative idea. Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan leaves no stones unturned to make his films a perfect entertainer. All eyes are on his upcoming release Laal Singh Chaddha. For the first time, the star is getting ready to unveil the trailer of the film in the first inning and second strategic timeout of the IPL finale. The actor will also host the finale.

Confirming the same, the makers of the film took to their social media to share a chucklesome video. In the video, Aamir announces the release of Laal Singh Chaddha's trailer in the IPL finale during the first innings and second strategic timeout. Watch out for the IPL finale on 29th May, hosted by Aamir Khan, from 6 Pm onwards on the star sports network and Disney Hotstar.

From releasing songs without visuals to putting singers, lyricists, composers, and technicians in the spotlight, Aamir has gone out of his way to come up with unique strategies to promote the upcoming release. Laal Singh Chaddha, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. The film is an official remake of Tom Hanks' The Forrest Gump based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom. Interestingly, it took almost two decade for the team to materialise the project. Writer Atul Kulkarni spend the first ten years adapting the script, and another ten years purchasing the remake rights.