AR Murugadoss has been in the receiving end from distributors and producers in Kollywood following the poor performance of his recent movie Darbar, starring Rajinikanth and Nayanthara. In fact, the director was held responsible for the film's failure - from choosing cast (mainly comprising of Hindi actors) to presentation (lacked finesse).

The poor performance of Darbar at box office alone made many ignore his track record and criticise him in harsh words. Now, the latest rumours might give relief to the director's fans. A recent Tweet by Reliance Entertainment has given such hopes and paved way for the rumours of him planning to return to Bollywood.

The Mumbai-based company has hinted about its plans on Ghajini 2. "This post was supposed to be about Ghajini but we forgot what we wanted to make," the text in the post read. This is seen as an indication of Reliance Entertainment planning a sequel to AR Murugadoss' blockbuster movie, which is credit as the first Indian film to breach into Rs 100-crore club.

Some reports claim that Aamir Khan might be trying to give a kind of break to the director, who is under fire from Kollywood producers and distributors. Of late, many stars are rumoured to have developed second thoughts on working with AR Murugadoss.

If Ghajini 2 is happening and AR Murugadoss is helming the film, it might bring relief to the director, say rumour mills.

Ghajini was a milestone film in Bollywood. It was the remake of AR Murugadoss' Tamil-Telugu film of the same name in which Suriya played the lead. Aamir Khan and the director had shared a good working relationship when they joined hands for its Hindi version.

Currently, Aamir Khan is working on Laal Singh Chaddha. Kareena Kapoor is playing the female lead in the flick in which Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in a negative role.