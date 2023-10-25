In his illustrious career, there were only few Aamir Khan films which tanked at the box office. And one such film was – Mela. The film not only was a commercial failure but also sabotaged Twinkle Khanna and Faisal Khan's career. In a new interview, director Dharmesh Darshan has revealed how Aamir's only focus was to shed off his 'elite' image and give wings to Faisal Khan's career.

Dharmesh Darshan revealed that it was Aamir Khan who forced him to do the vulgar urine scene with Johnny Lever in the film. The director revealed that he wept on the set as he didn't want to do the sequence that was inspired from the Hollywood film – Dumb and Dumber. But, Aamir remained adamant and asked him not to be "pretentious".

Calling the scene "vulgar", Dharmesh told Lehren Retro, "You wouldn't believe this, but there's that urine therapy sequence (in the film) with Johnny Lever. For the first time in my life, I wept on set... I said who will believe this is an Aamir Khan sequence. He told me, 'Dharmesh, come on, you can't be pretentious."

Why Kajol backed out?

Darshan also revealed that Kajol was the first choice for the film but upon learning that there was going to be Aamir Khan opposite her, she backed out. He revealed that Aamir always had the reputation of being the man of several takes, whereas Kajol was always a spontaneous actor and never liked taking too many takes.

"(Kajol) She's a one-take actor, and he takes (many) takes. So, she had those reservations, that her spontaneity... But she was very gracious, she came to my house and explained it to me," he added.