Aamir Khan has always been known as a "perfectionist"; he has admitted to being picky about choosing films. The actor has many a times spoken about the effect of cinema and why he puts in a lot of thought when it comes to taking up roles. Very recently, he spoke about the chauvinistic, patriarchal films that are being made in Bollywood and how it is reflective of society and mindset in general.

In an interview with BBC Asian Network, he spoke about how certain Bollywood movies portray heroes as chauvinistic characters. When asked how Aamir felt about it, he said, "Not nice. It pushes us back a decade. So that's sad. I wish we didn't see that, but that's part of life. The fact is that each one has their own opinion. People have different opinions. A lot of people endorse patriarchy in a strong way, a lot of people endorse patriarchy in a very hidden way. So that's something that we have to deal with."

Aamir further added, "They won't go away overnight. These are deep-rooted concepts. A lot of males are very insecure. We live in a patriarchal society where a lot of men believe that they have the power to decide how much independence should be given to the women around them. And that's not so nice, but I feel that these are things that will gradually change. And stories can really change people's hearts. You can try and convince a person in an argument with logic. But that only goes so far. Emotionally convincing a person through stories and characters touch people's hearts in ways."

The actor spoke about how he feels that even though society is progressing and mindsets are changing, patriarchy is somehow very much ingrained in people.

Aamir will be felicitated at the Red Sea Film Festival 2024, happening in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Other prominent actors and cinema professionals will be attending the event too. Talking about the award, Aamir told Deadline, "Cinema has been my lifelong passion, and to be amidst such an inspiring group of artists from across the world is truly humbling."

On the other hand, Aamir is also keeping busy promoting 'Laapataa Ladies' directed by his ex-wife Kiran Rao, which is also India's official entry for Oscars 2025.