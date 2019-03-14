Born on March 14, 1965, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will celebrate his 54th birthday in Mumbai with his family, fans and the media at his residence. The actor-filmmaker has kept a low-profile ever since his movie Thugs of Hindostan failed at the box office and with audiences in November 2018. Although Aamir Khan did try to be back with Rubaru Roshni, his special on Hotstar, but what he needs in his 54th year is a huge hit.

Before Thugs of Hindostan, Aamir Khan had taken over from Salman Khan as the Blockbuster Khan. Last year was bad for all the three ruling Khans of Bollywood. While Salman Khan's Race 3 earned well, it was trolled a lot for its content right after his flop Tubelight in 2017. Shah Rukh Khan's film Zero, with him playing a dwarf, was also not well received, although it's the highest in demand on Google and web streaming platforms.

It looks like the onus is on Aamir Khan to lead the way and have a hit, though Salman Khan may do it with his next release Bharat, out on Eid 2019. Aamir Khan fans are waiting for an announcement of his next film on his birthday, whether it is the Forrest Gump remake or the magnum opus based on the epic Mahabharata. And we know he will bounce back!

On his birthday, we take a look at three qualities that make Aamir Khan special.

Perfectionist

Like it or not, it is Aamir Khan's perfectionist attitude that brings out the best in his performances. Call it method acting or sheer attention to detail while preparing for the role and the scene, Aamir Khan makes every role of his believable and likeable. Even as a director in Taare Zameen Par (2007), he proved himself to be par excellence. Forover 30 years, Aamir Khan has enthralled us with his acting. His passion for his craft, whether acting, hosting a television show, directing a film, or in his social initiatives is unmatched.

Midas Touch

Aamir Khan surely has the Midas Touch. We are calling it a quality because we think he has painstakingly developed it, after his initial flop movies that came right after his blockbuster debut in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988). Even in Thugs of Hindostan, one cannot doubt Aamir Khan's acting or his intention in the film. He gracefully admitted that the audience came to see him and that it was his responsibility to deliver, which he didn't. But considering his recent batting average, one duck is forgiven to Aamir Khan!

Thinker

Aamir Khan has projected himself as a thinking actor. In general, his demeanour and the way he leads his life or opines about issues and society, he is definitely a thinker. Someone his fans look up to for his opinions and his intellect. He does not pretend to be anything else and that is what we love about him!

We wish Aamir Khan a very happy birthday and a successful year ahead.