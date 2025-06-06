Looks like Bollywood star Aamir Khan is all set to make a grand comeback. The actor was taking on and off hiatus from cinema to focus on his personal and mental well-being. The actor is now gearing up for the release of Sitaare Zameen Par, a Hindi remake of the Spanish sports comedy Campeones. Aamir plays a hot-headed basketball coach who must train a team of players with intellectual disabilities to save his career. It is slated for a June 20, 2025 release. Similar to Taare Zameen Par, the film will be a slice-of-life laced with laughter, emotions and drama.

Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par features a strong ensemble cast, including Genelia Deshmukh, Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Simran Mangeshkar, Aayush Bhansali, Dolly Ahluwalia, Gurpal Singh, and Brijendra Kala.

And if you are wondering what his next move might be, the actor is already a step ahead with a slew of interesting projects lined up. In a surprising collaboration, Aamir Khan is teaming up with Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj — known for his high-octane films like Kaithi and Vikram. The untitled project will be a superhero movie and marks Kanagaraj's Bollywood debut. Buzz around the project has grown stronger with unconfirmed reports suggesting that Rajinikanth may be involved in some capacity, adding to the pan-Indian appeal. There are also reports of Aamir making a special cameo in the superstar's upcoming release, Coolie.

During a recent press interaction in Mumbai, the actor confirmed that he has signed on the dotted line. "Lokesh and I are doing a film together. It's a superhero film — a big-scale action outing. The film will begin in the second half of 2026. We have both signed it. I cannot reveal anything further," he was quoted as saying.

However, when quizzed about the much-anticipated PK sequel, the actor dismissed it as mere rumours. He then revealed that he is likely to join hands with his PK director Raju Hirani for a biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke.

And then came the most exciting news — Aamir's long-cherished dream of adapting the Indian epic Mahabharat. "It has been my dream for the last 25 years. A subject like that will require intense preparation. Unless I have walked that path and created an initial foundation, I cannot say if my dream will come true. But I am going to begin work on it," he stated.

Described as a large-scale cinematic universe akin to The Lord of the Rings, the actor had earlier hinted that this might be his final film. "Maybe after doing this, I will feel that I have nothing left to do," he said, underlining the project's emotional and creative significance.