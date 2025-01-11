Aamir Khan has always been very candid when it comes to talking about his children and the kind of relationship that he shares with them. Aamir's son Junaid Khan who made his big OTT debut with Netflix's 'Maharaj' is all set to make his theatrical debut with 'Loveyapa' opposite Khushi Kapoor. Fans are extremely excited to see the two star kids share screenspace together and they are also eager to see two fresh faces take on B-town with a fun romantic comedy. At the trailer launch of the film, Aamir spoke about Junaid and opened up about the kind of parent he was to his kids.

Aamir at the event mentioned that he was more of an 'absent father' to his children and that his kids really grew up on their own since the actor was mostly preoccupied with himself and his thoughts.

The 'Dangal' actor at the event said, "As a father, I have been quite absent. I used to be in my own world, while my kids navigated their childhood on their own. Today, I am extremely proud of how Junaid chose a career path for himself on his own terms. It is a very emotional moment for me, and I really wish him well."

While talking about the kind of upbringing that both Ira and Junaid have received, Aamir spoke about how he wanted to discipline his children just the way he had been disciplined by his mother.

Aamir mentioned, "Reena (my first wife) and I tried to pass on the same discipline to Junaid and Ira that my mother gave me. I am very proud and happy with the way he is conducting himself."

At the same event, the actor spoke about how he had achieved a personal milestone by being able to quit smoking. He acknowledged the fact that it was a bad habit and so he wanted to quit it whichever way but since his son's career was only getting started that became a bonus reason and he was hoping that the universe would make the film do well.

"I'm very happy to say that I've quit this bad habit, I felt I wanted to quit, especially as my son's career is starting. I made a resolve in my heart—whether his film works or not, I'm doing this independent of that. Hope it does something somewhere in the universe," said Aamir.

Junaid's film which is being directed by Advait Chandan will be releasing in theatres on February 7 and is supposed to be an apt film for a Valentine's Day watch. As for Aamir Khan, he will be seen in 'Sitaare Zameen Par' which is being directed by RS Prasanna and will also star Genelia D'Souza.