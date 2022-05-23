The music video of Aaira Dwivedi's song Mainu Ishq Nahi Karna has gone viral. She appeared in the video alongside Adnan Khan. The song has received millions of views since it was released on Zee Music Company's YouTube channel earlier this month. Moin Sabri sings the tune.

The actress is delighted with all the love and praises coming her way for her music video and her performance. She is now looking forward to the next chapter of her life. She has decided to train for Kathak with the guidance of Rajendra Chaturvedi ji, who has worked with the likes of Alia Bhatt, Kangana, and several others. The Kathak master will now help Dwivedi excel in the art.

On Instagram, Kathak teacher Rajendra Chaturvedi ji welcomed the actress. He called her a hardworking person and gave her his blessings. When asked about learning Kathak, Aaira shares, "I always wanted to train myself in such a classical dance form. I am glad I decided to learn it from Rajendra Guruji. It is going to be a great learning experience for me. I hope I come out as a much more trained dancer as I understand the importance of art with my everyday practice."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cbz2Ol9Ai-Z/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Simultaneously, she is also excited to work on new acting projects. She was questioned about the kind of roles she would love to play. She states, "I prefer playing characters who are either dark or humorous. My next objective is to continue to be a part of such amazing music videos. I'd like to be a part of films, though. In today's time, pan India movies are working a lot and actors like me have a great scope and opportunities. I'm excited to be a part of such exciting projects in the near future."