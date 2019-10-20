Operation Gold Fish, which released on Friday, is receiving positive feedback. A success meet was held in Hyderabad on Saturday and Aadi Saikumar, who has been deprived of a hit for a long time, was overwhelmed with the response the film was receiving and the appreciation he received for his performance.

He said "It feels so nice about the way Operation Gold Fish is being appreciated by the audience. It is receiving applause and many of my friends and well-wishers have called and said that the film is really good and that it is worth a watch. With a lot of pride, I have done this film. I'm glad that my family is also happy. Collections at the box office are also doing well."

Director Sai Kiran Adivi shared the happiness with the media and recalled all the efforts the team put in in the making of the film. He said, "Abburi Ravi, Aadi Saikumar and other cast and crew members did a phenomenal job. Cinematographer Jaipal Reddy, music director Sricharan and Aditya Music have stood as great pillars of support. I am very happy about the audience's response. Reviews are amazing."

Sasha Chettri, Karthik Raju, Parvateesham, Nithya Naresh, Krishnudu, Anish Kuruvilla and Rao Ramesh have played key roles in the film.

Sricharan Pakala, who has worked for films like Kshanam, PSV Garuda Vega and Goodachari, composed tunes for this film too. Cinematography is done by Jaipal Reddy.

Producer Padmanabha Reddy said he is happy to have produced a sensible film like OGF. "'OGF' is a patriotic movie. It explores the machinations of Pakistan in causing strife in Kashmir. The plight of Kashmiri Pandits has been shown. We gave our all to bring this movie to theatres. I would have loved to screen this movie for free to one and all but I don't have that stamina," he said.