With less than two weeks for its release, the makers of upcoming movie Aadai are leaving no stone unturned to create a right buzz before the sees the light of the day in multiple languages.

The promotional activities will get a boost on Saturday, 6 July with the release of the film's trailer. While the teaser was unveiled by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, the trailer will be released by leading director-actor Anurag Kashyap.

"More fuel for your imagination and let's unleash the madness of 'Kaamini' to you today at 1pm by the Mad King himself @anuragkashyap72 ♥️ #Aadai #AadaiTrailer #AadaiAudioLaunch. [sic]" Amala Paul tweeted.

The teaser of Aadai had stunned the fans with its simple yet powerful presentation. Amala Paul's nude scene had come as a shock, while also winning appreciation for her courage to do such a bold scene.

In fact, Aadai has piqued interest of the viewers from the day the film was launched. It was once again, Amala Paul's battered and bruised avatar with tissues papers covering her modesty in the first look which hogged the limelight.

Keeping the first look and teaser in mind, it is safe to say that Amala Paul is set to blow away

The movie has a strong message to the society and Amala Paul is the vehicle to convey it to the people. Presumably, it deals about a rape victim and tries to expose the misogyny in the society.

Viji Subramaniyan-produced film has popular TV anchor Ramya Subramaniam doing an important role. Rathna Kumar has directed the film, which has Oorka's music, Vijay Karthik Kannan's cinematography and Shafique Mohammed Ali's editing.