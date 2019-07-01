The first single from Amala Paul's much-hyped Aadai has hit the internet with a bang. Like the movie posters and teaser, the 3D animated video leaves a good impression on the viewers' minds.

The song titled 'Nee Vaanavilla' is composed by Oorka and Shakthishree Gopalan has sung the song. It has impactful lines penned by Bharath Shankar and her voice perfectly syncs with the tune and the lyrics.

The visuals indicate that it is about a woman's struggles in the misogynistic society and how people around her try to clip her wings. The latest single too gives an indication of it.

From the day it was launched, the movie has been making noise with its bold content. Amala Paul's bold avatar has single-handedly drawn the attention of the cine-goers across the country.

In the posters, bruised and battered Amala Paul was seen crying for help, while holding on to a pipe with tissue papers covering her modesty. In the teaser, the actress shocked everyone by appearing nude.

Rathna Kumar-directorial movie is funded by Viji Subramaniam. The film has Vijay Karthik Kannan's cinematography and Shafique Mohammed Ali's editing.

Meanwhile, Aadai is all set to be released on June 19. The movie has bagged 'A' certificate from the regional censor board.