A week after garnering appreciation for his performance in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Vijay Sethupathi is back with another movie. He has collaborated with C Prem Kumar for his latest movie titled 96 in which Trisha Krishnan enacts the female lead.

Varsha Bollamma, Devadarshini, Bagavathi Perumal and others are part of the supporting cast. The film has Govind Menon's music and five songs that include Anthaathi, Vasantha Kaalangal and Kaathalae Kaathalae numbers that have struck the chord with the viewers.

The movie has R Govindaraj's editing and Mahendiran Jeyaraju along with N Shanmuga Sundaram's cinematography.

Story:

The movie tells the story of Ramachandran (Vijay Sethupathi), a passionate travel photographer. He gets an opportunity to come to his hometown Tanjavur for a reunion and it takes him down the memory lane as he recalls sweet memories from his childhood. He also meets his first love Janaki Devi (Trisha Krishnan). Despite many contradictions in their characters, they fall in love, but certain situations lead to their separation.

Will they rekindle their relationship? Watch the movie in theatres to know the answer.

Reviews:

The movie had a press show recently from which it has garnered a stupendous response from the critics. The story and solid performance have been praised by the reviewers. Will the movie impress the audience? Find it out in their words here: