Amid the rising influence of artificial intelligence (AI) in the workplace, 94 per cent of desk workers in Indians feel the urgency to master the advanced technology, according to a report on Tuesday.

Slack's new Workforce Index showed that AI adoption is on the rise in India with 61 per cent of Indian desk workers using AI in their jobs and 80 per cent excited about the prospect of AI replacing some tasks.

India's progress in AI adoption underscores the growing prioritisation of AI among its executives and reflects a heightened sense of urgency among business leaders to unlock its transformative potential.

The report, based on a survey of 1,029 desk workers in India, showed that although 94 per cent workers are keen to skill up on AI, 40 per cent have spent less than five hours total learning how to use the technology. About 30 per cent of global workers said they've had no AI training at all, including no self-directed learning or experimentation.

Scott Graham from Unsplash

"India's workforce is leading the way in AI adoption, with 61 per cent of desk workers already integrating AI into their roles. This enthusiasm highlights the transformative potential of AI and its alignment with leadership priorities for innovation and upskilling," said Rahul Sharma, Vice President - Sales, Salesforce India.

"However, to fully harness AI's benefits, there remains uncertainty that agents can address. By introducing AI agents with clearly defined roles and guidelines, businesses can reduce worker anxiety and foster seamless integration into daily tasks," Sharma said.

While Indian workers are leading the way on AI adoption globally, the research points to some uncertainty and discomfort around AI usage. About 21 per cent of Indian workers report feeling uncomfortable admitting AI use to their managers for fear they might be seen as incompetent, lazy, or cheating.

To realise the benefits of AI, employers need to encourage employees to use the technology and equip them with the training and guidance needed to work successfully in this new era, the report suggested.

(With inputs from IANS)