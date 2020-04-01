A 93-year-old man in Kerala has become India's oldest coronavirus survivor. The Kottayam Medical College Hospital, where they received the treatment, said that the man and his 88-year-old wife has recovered from the Covid-19, a month after testing positive. The couple, fondly called "mother and father" by the hospital staff, had contracted the virus from their daughter and son-in-law, the "Italian couple" who allegedly skipped screening at the airport.

India's oldest patient to survive Covid-19

The 93-year-old has become the country's oldest patient to survive the deadly coronavirus, which has a high mortality rate among the elderly. The couple's recovery has been hailed by medical professionals and seen as a "ray of hope" in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Their recovery is also remarkable because both, the man and his wife, suffered from age-related problems. The man had hypertension and diabetes and experts believe that these underlying conditions have proved fatal in a large number of coronavirus cases globally.

.According to a report published by the BBC, the man's condition deteriorated briefly when he was put on a ventilator for 24 hours. Initially, the couple was kept at two separate rooms and the were unable to meet. This irritated the man, who wished to be with his wife. The hospital then arranged for two rooms which were separated through glass walls and the man and his wife could see each other.

However, there is a sad part of this story. A nurse, who looked after them in the hospital, has tested positive for the coronavirus. She has since been quarantined in a hospital ward.