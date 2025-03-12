About 92 per cent of Indian professionals agree that artificial intelligence (AI) will improve the speed and quality of work, a new report said on Wednesday.

The report by Atlassian, a provider of team collaboration and productivity software, showcases key insights into AI adoption, information management, and team collaboration in India.

About 87 per cent of professionals believe AI is helping them show up as a better teammate, while 91 per cent believe using AI can help them better discover and manage information.

The report, which gathered data from 12,000 knowledge workers across 6 regions (India, US, Australia, France, Germany, UK) and 200 executives from Fortune 500 companies, also highlights a critical need for teams to connect and organise information effectively.

Globally, about 27 per cent of work week is wasted searching for information each year within the Fortune 500. Employees say difficulty finding information is the barrier to moving fast, with more than 17 hours per week spent tracking down information.

A significant 61 per cent of Indian workers reported that teams at their company sometimes unknowingly work on the same things, causing duplication of work. These challenges are further compounded by a lack of goal clarity, with 90 per cent of respondents agreeing that it would be easier to support the business if their goals and strategy were clearer.

Over 50 per cent of workers believe they could work faster if their teammates used AI more, while 70 per cent agree that the functions within their company (e.g., marketing, sales, engineering, product) largely operate in silos.

"Team silos hinder collaboration, create inefficiencies, and lose opportunities. Without alignment, achieving objectives and adapting to market changes becomes difficult. Connecting information and integrating AI is essential: organised information allows AI to reveal key information, enabling teams to find what they need, at the right time," said Dr. Molly Sands, Head of Teamwork Lab, Atlassian.

"The future of work is here, but to fully exploit AI, businesses must invest in the tools and training needed to unlock productivity, collaboration, and innovation," Sands added.

To address the challenges, the report recommended a three-pronged approach: align work to goals; plan and track work together; and unleash collective knowledge.

(With inputs from IANS)