The legal and legislative committee of Kuwait's National Assembly has approved the draft expat quota bill that might see 8,00,000 Indians forced to leave the Gulf state.

The National Assembly's legal and legislative committee has determined that the draft expat quota bill is constitutional and Indians should not exceed 15 per cent of the population.

Due to this, 800,000 Indians might have to leave Kuwait, as the Indian community is the largest totalling 1.45 million. Of the 4.3 million population of Kuwait, expats account for 3 million.

Spike in anti-expat rhetoric

Since the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic, there has been a spike in anti-expat rhetoric as lawmakers and government officials call for reducing the number of foreigners in Kuwait, the Gulf News report reported.

Last month, Kuwait's Prime Minister, Sheikh Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah, proposed decreasing the number of expats from 70 per cent to 30 per cent of the population.

Meanwhile, over 49,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country, according to latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

