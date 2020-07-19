As many as 756 Bengaluru city policemen have been infected by the virus thus far, out of which 256 are currently under treatment, said an official on Saturday.

"Fight against COVID-19, Bengaluru city police as on Saturday total COVID positive reported 756," said Additional Commissioner of Police Hemant Nimbalkar.

However, he said 493 policemen have been discharged and 256 currently under treatment.

From the start of the pandemic, seven policemen succumbed to the virus and seven stations sealed.

Meanwhile, Nimbalkar said 807 policemen have been quarantined until Saturday.

On Friday, Bengaluru top cop Bhaskar Rao has home quarantined himself for four days, following his vehicle's driver testing positive.

The Police Commissioner will again undergo a COVID test on Monday, which will be his fifth test in three months' time.

Recognising the hard work police department is delivering, Nimbalkar said, "Hanumana never craved for validation of his devotion for Rama, so is Bengaluru city police on the roads fighting COVID with devotion for Bengaluru."

He said he was proud of being a member of the police force which has forgotten family, kids and life in the fight against the pandemic.

Continuing the daily trend, Bengaluru has emerged with the highest number of infections in the state, 2,125, raising the city tally to 29,621, out of which 22,449 are active.

As the ground zero of coronavirus in the southern state, the city accounts for 61 per cent of all the active cases.

Karnataka on Saturday registered 4,537 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of infections in the state to 59,652.