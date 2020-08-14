India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day on Saturday, 15 August. This year, the celebration in most places are likely to remain low-key due to Covid-19 pandemic, but this will not stop people from making it memorable by listening to patriotic songs on this special occasion.

Bollywood has churned out countless tracks on patriotism since its inception. While some of the tracks are old but evergreen, some others have a touch of freshness, keeping the intensity intact.

Here is a compilation of 12 all-time best Hindi patriotic songs (old and new) which cannot miss your playlist this Saturday, or for that matter any day.

1) "Maa Tujhe Salam" by AR Rahman has everything that a patriotic song should have. The music, the melody, the energy in the song is exceptional. You cannot afford to miss it.

2) "Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo" from the movie "Dus", featuring Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt among others, this song in the voice of Shankar Mahadevan happens to be a peppy fast number. But at the same time it is also capable of bringing out the patriotism inside you.

3) "Yeh Jo Desh Hai Tera Swades Hai Tera" from film "Swades", featuring Shah Rukh Khan, is sung by AR Rahman. This slow number will bring a sense of belongingness towards the nation.

4) "Rang De Basanti" title track by Daler Mehndi is one of the best modern day patriotic songs. The song is fast, joyful and truly Indian.

5) "Aisa Des Hai Mera" from film "Veer Zaara" highlights the beauty of India in various aspects. It is a melodious track which will make you fall in love with your country even more.

6) "Des Mere Des Mere" from movie "The Legend of Bhagat Singh" highlights the extra ordinary sacrifices that the freedom fighters offered with smiling faces. It is melodious, emotional and definitely worth listening.

7) "Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe" from "Lakshya" puts light on the hard work and dedication of the Indian Army soldiers who spend sleepless nights to ensure that the commoners sleep peacefully. It certainly fits the playlist.

8) "Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyara Hai" from film "Roja" is a soulful track which cannot miss your playlist on the Independence Day. If you love India, you will love this number too.

9) "Dil Diya Hai Jaan Bhi Denge" from "Karma" is one of those evergreen hit patriotic songs. It is melodious, soothing and showcases the love Indians have for their nation.

10) "Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo" in the voice of Lata Mangeshkar is so heart-touching that it is likely to bring tears in your eyes. It is a wonderful combination of great voice and beautiful lyrics.

11) "Mere Desh Ki Dharti" featuring Manoj Kumar is one of the best and oldest patriotic songs. It brings out the beauty of rural India with some very beautiful lyrics.

12) "Ye Desh Hai Veer Jawano Ka" from film "Naya Daur" validates the saying "Old is gold". It is energetic and pays a tribute to the jawans of the nations.