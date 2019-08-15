Live

India is celebrating its 73rd Independence Day on Thursday, August 15 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the Red Fort in New Delhi at 7 am.

The hoisting of the flag will be held at 7.30 am followed by the national anthem and a 21-cannon grand salute as a respect to the freedom fighters. On the occasion of Independence Day, PM Narendra Modi will deliver his sixth speech as head of the nation. The Prime Minister has also appealed to the people to provide valuable suggestions for his Independence Day speech using the NaMo App.

Security has been tightened in the national capital and surrounding borders due to the recent dissolution of Article 370 from the state of Jammu and Kashmir (giving special status to the state).

The Government of India has also organised a poster designing competition based on the theme "Changing Face of India-Independence Day 2019" as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman will be conferred with the Vir Chakra (Indian gallantry award) on Independence Day for his brave heroic episode with the Pakistani forces. Abhinandan was captured on February 27, by the Pakistan army while ejecting from his MiG21 fighter jet during aerial combat as retaliation to Pulwama terror attack.

