With growing independence and higher disposable incomes, women in India are increasingly coming to the housing market as convinced investors and 70 per cent women now prefer residential real estate for investment, a report showed on Thursday.

While women have always been the key decision-makers in the home buying process in India, they now increasingly make independent, individual property purchases, according to the latest Anarock 'Consumer Sentiment Survey' from H2 2024.

A significant majority of them (69 per cent) are end-users, though investors are not far behind.

"The survey finds the end-use-to-investment ratio for women homebuyers at 69:31 against 79:21 in the H2 2022 edition. Even more remarkable is their firm preference for housing over the other popular investment asset classes Indians gravitate to," said Anuj Puri, Chairman, Anarock Group.

Considering the significant decline seen in the stock market in recent months in contrast to the bull run in 2022, women have unerringly picked the winning ticket in housing.

"The only other asset class that has seen a notable uptick on their wish list is gold, whose popularity among polled women investors has risen from 8 per cent in the H2 2022 survey to slightly over 12 per cent in the H2 2024 edition," said Puri.

At least 52 per cent women respondents preferred premium or luxury homes priced above Rs 90 lakh.

In the H2 2022 survey, about 47 per cent women respondents picked this category.

About 33 per cent aspiring women homebuyers look for properties priced between Rs 90 lakh and Rs 1.5 crore, while 11 per cent prefer homes priced between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 2.5 crore.

Interestingly, at least 8 per cent prefer to buy homes priced Rs 2.5 crore and above - a strong testament to the growth of India's women High net-worth individual (HNI) contingent, said the report.

