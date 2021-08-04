The oath-taking ceremony for the newly inducted ministers to the Basavaraj Bommai-led cabinet began at 2:30 pm in the Glass House of Karnataka Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new Council of Ministers was administered by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. Chief Minister Bommai, who took oath last week, was present on stage during the ceremony.

The order of oath-taking shows representation of all castes, with a Scheduled Caste member, an OBC, a Vokkaliga and a Scheduled Tribe leader to be the first ones to be sworn-in.

The first two ministers to take oath and be inducted to the state cabinet on Wednesday were former Deputy Chief Minister Govind M Karjol and former Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa. Karjol represents Mudhol constituency in Bagalkot district, while Eshwarappa is the MLA of the Shivamogga assembly constituency.

7 new faces inducted into Bommai's Cabinet

Seven new faces are sworn in today into the Council of Ministers, representing different segments of society. Here is the list:

Anand Singh (Hospet, Vijayanagara district)

V Sunil Kumar (Karkala, Udupi district)

Halappa Achar (Yelburga, Koppal District)

Araga Gnanendra (Theerthahalli, Shivamogga district)

Shankar Patil Munanakoppa (Navalgund, Dharwad district)

B C Nagesh (Tiptur, Tumkur district)

Munirathna (Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru district)

Karnataka cabinet can have a maximum of 34 ministers, and Bommai in his first round of expansion, has kept five posts vacant, perhaps to accommodate disgruntled MLAs later.