If you happen to pass through Murthal, you have to stop at Sukhdev Dhaba, which is set along the highway that connects the national capital with Haryana, Punjab and beyond.

As many as 65 employees of this famous Sukhdev Dhaba in Haryana's Murthal have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to reports, all the staffs are asymptomatic and have been quarantined at home.

The dhaba has now been closed for two days for sanitisation. Meanwhile, officials have reportedly taken samples of those working at the dhaba for conducting tests.

Given the rush of travellers, the famous Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba is one of the most popular dhabas near the Delhi-NCR region.

Delhi Covid wrap

Delhi on Thursday recorded 2,509 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike in nearly two months. Around 1,79,569 people have been infected with the deadly virus, while 19 fresh fatalities took the death toll to 4,481.

Meanwhile, with 83,883 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, India's tally mounted to 3,853,406 today, while the death toll climbed to 67,376 with 1,043 more deaths.

Out of total confirmed cases, 8,15,538 are the active cases, while a total of 2,970,492 have recovered from the virus so far. With 68,584 recoveries in a day, the recovery rate has increased to 77.09 per cent.