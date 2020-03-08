Kangana Ranaut is monikered as the Queen of Bollywood ever since her film Queen was released. Audiences loved Kangana's performance and the film tuned out to be a game-changer for her.

Queen which was released on 7th March 2014 completes six years today and International Business Times brings to you anecdotes related to the film shared by her sister Rangoli Chandel and six powerful dialogues from the film which is still fresh in our minds.

Did you know, Kangana didn't want the film to be named Queen.

According to Rangoli's tweet, Kangana kept telling director Vikas Bahl that the title Queen might give a wrong message to the audience and people might keep asking her if she is playing a queen in the film.

Kangana was certain that Queen won’t make it to theatres it was in limbo for 2 years, when it released her phone won’t stop ringing, she was around for 8 years and wasn’t sure how to respond to this suddenshift she locked herself in the car and cried for the first time in 8 years — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 7, 2020

Kangana never expected Queen to release

Kangana believed that Queen won't make it to theatres and was ascertain about if for 2 years. After the success of the film, her phone didn't stop ringing.

Kangana's life post the release of the film

With the release of Queen, Kangana's personal life was in turmoil as she broke up with her longtime partner who didn't turn up for her new house warming and Queen's success party. That's when Kangana knew it's a new end as well a new beginning.

Another beautiful anecdote is she was adamant to change the name of the film, she kept telling Vikas people ask me are you playing a Queen it gives wrong message pls change the name vikas never listened to her little did they know forever she will be known by this name ... QUEEN — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 7, 2020

Even after 6 years, Queen continues to be one of the most empowering women-led films to have come out of Bollywood. A film that changed Kangana's life forever.

Here are six powerful dialogues from the film!

Indians sab cheez mein best hai. Kissing mein bhi Indians hi best hai! Kabhi Emraan Hashmi ka naam nahi suna?"

Mera sense of humour bohot achcha hai. Aapko dheere dheere pata chal jayega!

Lajpath Nagar is in Delhi. Foreigners find Lajpath Nagar very funny.

Mera haal na Gupta uncle ke jaise ho gaya hai. Gupta uncle ko na cancer ho gaya tha. Unhone kabhi sharab nahi pi, cigarette nahi pi, phir bhi cancer ho gaya. Isse achcha toh pi hi lete.

Main India se hoon, Rajouri. Rajouri suna hai? Apne honeymoon pe akele aayi hoon!

Yeh electric massager hain, this is for joint pain. I am taking for my grand-father.

We surely want to watch the film right away! Hail Queen Kangana Ranaut!