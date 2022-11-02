As India enters the 5G era, Apple will enable 5G in the iOS 16 Beta software programme next week for select iPhone users in the country, the tech giant confirmed on Wednesday.

Apple Airtel and Jio customers who participate in iOS 16 Beta software programme will be able to try out 5G before it's publicly available in December, according to Apple.

The Beta programme lets users try out pre-release software and experience the latest features before the software becomes publicly available.

Last month, Apple said it was working with its "carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed".

"5G will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone users in December," the company had said in a statement.

With the beta programme, users can also provide feedback to Apple on quality and usability, which helps Apple identify issues, fix them, and make Apple software even better.

A user has to enrol iPhone in the Apple Beta Software Programme to access the latest public betas, as well as subsequent updates, including the 5G beta which will be available to Airtel and Jio customers from next week.

As India rolls out 5G in a phased manner starting with key metro cities, smartphone players are working towards making 5G available on their devices.

Those using iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone SE (third generation) models will get an upcoming software update on 5G.

Apple performs extensive testing with carrier partners to ensure a great experience for iPhone users.

iPhone offers users super-fast downloads and uploads, better streaming, and real-time connectivity with 5G to help them stay in touch, share, and enjoy the content.

The support for 5G on iPhone has now extended to over 250 carrier partners in over 70 markets around the world, with expanded support for standalone networks.

Prioritising software upgrades would enable the early adoption of 5G in India.

(With inputs from IANS)