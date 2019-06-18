The engineering, marketing and infrastructure sector will add up to 58,000 new jobs in the April-September half of financial year 2020, according to a new report. The TeamLease Services biannual 'Employment Outlook' report evaluated job openings from 19 sectors and 14 geographies and surveyed 775 enterprises in India and 85 across the globe

Half of the 14 cities surveyed show positive growth in the job structures while the other half shows a negative scroll for 2019-20, compared with the previous survey. According to the reprot, Pune, Coimbatore, Indore, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Delhi show a positive growth of about 3 percent. At the same time, the report revealed that Mumbai, Chandigarh, Nagpur, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, and Kochi might witness a decline in job growth.

Teamlease Services Limited is engaged in employment activities. The temporary staffing company provides human resource services to various industries and acts as a people supply chain.

As per the report; manufacturing, engineering and infrastructure industries will see job growth of about 8 percent in 2019-20.

Internet of Things

"The manufacturing, engineering and infrastructure sector has employed 6.42 crore people as of HY2 of 2018-19. With the electronic manufacturing ecosystem is expected to reach investments worth Rs 26 lakh crore by 2025 the sector is expected to witness an exponential growth in jobs," explained Sudeep Sen, head of industrial, manufacturing and engineering vertical, Teamlease.

Sudeep claimed that exposure to the Internet of Things in the manufacturing sector will help in massive job creation and will contribute around 25 percent of the country's GDP by 2022. As per his analysis tier-II cities will see a rise in hiring by 5 percent followed by a 2 percent growth in the tier III cities and rural areas.

The sectors such as office services, manual labour and marketing are estimated to see a hiring growth of more than 3 percent while hiring in sales and IT will see stagnation in the near future.