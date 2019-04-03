An American tourist and his Ugandan driver were kidnapped on Tuesday by four armed men in Uganda's Queen Elizabeth National Park. According to CNN, the kidnappers have used the victim's phone to demand $500,000.

"We strongly believe this ransom is the reason behind the kidnap," a police officer told CNN. They were ambushed and kidnapped near Katoke Gate between 5 pm and 7 pm. The Queen Elizabeth National Park (QENP) is Uganda's most visited national park.

"Other four tourists who were left abandoned and unharmed later contacted the base (lodge) and were quickly got safely out of any danger," a press release said.

A joint operation by the Uganda police, Uganda Peoples Defense Forces and Uganda Wildlife Authority Game Wardens is underway to locate and rescue them.