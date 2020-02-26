Baahubali fame Prabhas is all set to star in the upcoming flick by 'Mahanati' director Nag Ashwin, which yet to be titled. Sailing towards 50 years in the industry, Vyjayanthi Movies will be producing this movie, which is speculated be released in 2023. The official announcement was posted today by the production house as they shared a small video clip on Twitter on the occasion of completing 50 years in the film industry.

The official social media handle shared a 29-second clip welcoming Prabhas for the new project. The post read, "Proud to associate with #Prabhas for our prestigious project directed by @nagashwin7."

Ever since this post was released, fans couldn't keep calm and Hashtags such as #PrabhasNagAshwin and #Prabhas21 has been doing rounds on the internet. Information about the whole cast is yet to be released.

Film critics such as Rajeev Masand and Taran Adarsh also shared the big news through their twitter handles. Masand tweeted, "Some wonderful news in these dark times - @nagashwin7, director of the incredible #Mahanati to team up with Prabhas for his next. Cannot wait to see what the new film will be! https://youtu.be/ReCOhdHGAQ8 #PrabhasNagAshwin Bring it!"

Taran Adarsh posted the link of the video with the caption, "BIGGG NEWS... Nag Ashwin - director of the much-loved and successful #Mahanati - to direct #Prabhas... Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies... Official announcement..."

Right now, Prabhas is busy in shooting for his upcoming untitled project with Pooja Hegde, directed by KK Radha Krishna Kumar. Reportedly, some of the major scenes of the movies have been shot in Europe. The actor even shared a picture, expressing his happiness of shooting for his upcoming movie. He wrote, "Elated to share that I'm resuming shooting for my upcoming film. Looking forward to a fun schedule."

The Baahubali fame was last seen in Saaho, opposite Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. It was an Indian action thriller film written and directed by Sujeeth and produced by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar. The movie was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.