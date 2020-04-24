We've seen how thankful and grateful Bollywood celebrities are towards their fans. There's no doubt, a lot of their success is because of the fans and the love they shower stars with. However, every once in awhile stars get angry at their fans for a variety of reasons.

We often forget celebrities are human, and when they remind us that they are, we don't take it well. How much love is too much? Here are 5 celebrities who really lost their cool at their fans when they tried to get too close.

5 Celebrities who lost their temper at their fans

When fans invest in a celebrity, they expect nothing in return. For a fan meeting their favourite celebrity is an opportunity they almost never get, and when they do it's once in a lifetime. Imagine having the image of your favourite star ruined at that moment. Celebrities try to return the favour and spend their entire careers trying to bridge that gap. Sometimes, fans go too far, and sometimes celebrities do too. That's just part of the job.

1. Salman Khan threw a fan's phone

Salman Khan is known for his anger and temper. As much as he is kind, he is just as intimidating. In 2013, when a fan tried to take a picture of the star while running alongside a car, the actor put his hand outside the window, pulled his phone and threw it. The fan spoke to India Today, saying he had just wanted to take a picture of the star, and that perhaps for Khan the phone had no value, but if it had broken, for him it would be a big loss.

2. Shah Rukh Khan pushed a fan

Shah Rukh Khan earlier this year, pushed a fan out of a frame when he tried to take a selfie as the actor was entering the Mumbai airport. The actor was also seen running into the airport, trying to escape the fan. Ultimately, that's called tough love, and tough luck.

3. John Abraham bitten by a fan

When John Abraham was in Mangalore for an event, a female fan bit the actor. John is known to have a huge female fan following. This was no plain bite, and in return, she received a slap from the actor. That's perhaps the closest you can get to an actor without a restraining order.

4. Priyanka Chopra slapped a fan

Priyanka Chopra has risen to her status as one of India's leading ladies and invariably she has garnered a huge fan following. The actress, however, revealed in an interview that she once slapped a fan on the sets of Anjaana Anjaani. This is because the actress isn't comfortable with physical proximity, and when a fan suddenly caught her outside her van and held her hand asking for a picture, she grabbed his collar, slapped him and ran away in fear.

5. Kajol punched a fan

Kajol has always been one of India's acting icons, known for her massive hit films and powerful acting. The actress however once revealed that she punched a fan in the face, saying that it was because he was obnoxious, she told ETimes.

It's understandable that when you're surrounded by that many people it can be stifling. Everybody asks, isn't that what they signed up for? It's not the same for everyone, and clearly they have their limits.