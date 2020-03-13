We believe celebrities are untouchable, put them on a pedestal and leave them there. What happens when the celebrities themselves begin roasting each other? That's where all the fun lies.

Often a talk show is meant to put guests on the spot. Koffee with Karan surely was started with this intention, to make guests spill the beans. Yet, somehow on his own show many a time it's the host Karan Johar who finds himself wondering if he is in fact on the right side of the room.

5 times when Karan was roasted by guests on his own show

Have you ever invited someone over and they turn out to make it harder for you? Well, repeatedly this happens to Karan Johar on his talk show. For all his success, the numerous iconic films, the coveted launching pad and arguably one of Bollywood's leading production houses, Karan Johar gets little love for his show. Though Koffee with Karan brews more controversy than anything else, the director seems to command it in his own style. Guests who are mostly Bollywood A-listers take liberty on the show to let Karan know how they really feel about him and the show.

Here are five times subtlety died painful deaths on Karan Johar's show:

1. When Kangana called Karan Johar the 'flag-bearer of nepotism'

This one will never get old. Karan Johar and nepotism have become synonymous ever since Kangana Ranaut brought it up. The actress said, "In my biopic if it's ever made...You know you'll play that stereotypical Bollywood biggie. Who is like you know very snooty. Yeah, flag-bearer of nepotism The movie mafia." That was not the only thing the actress said on the show, but that would make a different article.

2. When Aamir Khan blatantly slammed Koffee with Karan

To walk onto a show and tell the host that it's not a show they appreciate, requires a different kind of swag that doesn't come naturally. Aamir didn't mind, when he got an opportunity through a question Karan asked him, "One that you dislike about the industry but have to pretend to like is?" Aamir said without skipping a beat, "Your show." He could have said anything, but he chose to say it. That deserves a salute.

3. When Shah Rukh Khan made Karan Johar question his career

With this trajectory what we need to ask is before we get into it, Karan Johar's questions seem to lead to his own destruction. Shah Rukh Khan too, who shares a very close bond with the director didn't cut him any slack when Karan asked, "An Indian movie you wish you weren't a part of?" The actor said, "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai." With a casual deadpan look, you wonder if it's a joke.

4. When Ranveer threatened to throw a shoe at Karan Johar

Thanks to the reputation and the nature of Koffee with Karan, guests who come try to set boundaries. Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor took it to the next level with a downright threat. Ranveer took off his shoe and said, "If you say anything out of line, we are going to launch these at you." Karan Johar did try to assert his dominance, "Such a senior filmmaker, you think you should be saying things like this?" If the man had only known he was digging his own grave. Ranveer then tells him, "Why don't you carry yourself like a senior filmmaker sometime?" What could he have said to that?

5. When Farah Khan single-handedly destroyed Karan Johar's image on TV

It takes a lot to turn someone into dust. But, it seems like a piece of cake for Farah Khan. When she appeared on his show Karan Johar once again kindly showed her a path to his own humiliation, "You are here to talk about your previous sex life. That's why I called you on the show." Just when you think he's got it, Farah Khan lets us know if she's going down she's taking him down with her and how "Let's all have 5 minutes of silence on the show." Smug Karan Johar asks her if it's that bad. Farah Khan is not done, "And for yours too. For yours, we will have to stand for the whole show."

You've got to give to the guy to come back every year for this.