Belonging from Bhavnagar, Parth Velani has climbed the ladder of success. Today he is a prominent social media marketer who has elevated several businesses by building an audience base of 10M+ over the years.

So here are 5 Social Media Marketing Tips by him, which will help in growing your brand in 2022

Strategize your goals: Strategizing your goals will allow you to always be prepared for the next steps you are going to take for reaching the goals. Self-assessment is the only way to build your strategic skills and plan your way to reach your goals accordingly. Research your audience base: Researching your audience is not something many social media marketers invest their time on. However, it is that one step which will always keep you ahead of your competitors. Not only that, knowing and learning about your audiences will also help you to keep building a larger base by engaging them with relevant content. Build a connection between brand and audience: With time, social media marketing has grown significantly, and so has the count of social media marketers. However, only a few could become prominent in the business because of their ability to build the connection between brand and audience. Parth believes that not only it will help the brand's reach to grow ten folds, but it will also help you in cracking more deals in the long run. Minimize Sales Tactics: Minimizing sales tactics will help you to ensure that your reach is organic. Parth says, " Most of the time it's the quality of your content which grabs everyone's attention. The platform's algorithm also plays a vital role so by keeping in that, one needs to ensure that your sales tactics shouldn't be too evident." Remain Updated With Latest Trends: Remaining updated with the latest trend will not only help you in knowing the preferences of your audience, but it will also help you in analyzing which brand to go for. It will fuel up your marketing strategy which will eventually lead you toward your end goal.

Following the above 5 tips will help anyone new to the domain. Currently, he is still working his fingers to the bones to ensure that he helps as many people as possible.