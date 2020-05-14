Offering more than a mysterious storyline, catchy narrative, brilliant suspense, and incredible star cast, Homecoming season 2 makes it to the must binge-watch list. And Walter Cruz continues to be an integral part of the Amazon Original Series.

The second season returns with an all new mystery as Janelle Monae's character wakes in a rowboat adrift a lake, with no memory of how she got there — or even who she is. Her ensuing search for identity will lead her into the heart of the Geist Group, the unconventional wellness company behind the Homecoming Initiative. It is set to launch on May 22.

As the critically acclaimed series, Homecoming, returns for its second season with new twists and turns, here are five reasons why you should binge watch this psychological thriller.

Created Sam Esmail, writer and creator of popular American series Mr. Robot

The critically acclaimed Amazon Original Series is produced by the creator of Mr. Robot, Sam Esmail through his production company Esmail Corp, who is known for his brilliant work. He makes it a perfect psychological thriller supported by excellent cinematography where every unsuspected turn gives you thrills!

Watch it for Janelle Monae

American singer-songwriter and actor, Janelle Monae will be seen in a never before avatar capturing your attention to the T. Janelle essays the role of Jackie who has no memory of her identity or her past. Her brilliant acting and stupendous dialogues will keep you hooked up until the end wanting for more. Get ready for an edgy ride with exceptionally talented actor.

Kyle Patrick Alvarez's directorial

The second season is directed and executively produced by Kyle Patrick Alvarez, the man behind The Stanford Prison Experiment. The creativity that Kyle will bring to the series is un-doubtful and safe to say that viewers can sit at the edge of their seats as the narration takes thrilling twists and turns. From 13 Reasons Why, The Stanford Prison Experiment to C.O.G, Kyle is popularly known for giving us some best stories to binge-watch. The wait is worth the watch.

Show based on Gimlet Media's Homecoming

For those who don't know, the show is a rendition of a mega popular podcast by Gimlet Media under the same name; interestingly podcast is made up of audio clips—scraps of interview tapes, phone calls. It brings up very pertinent moral questions that most shows don't bring out.

Gritty and mysterious storyline

The trailer of the second absolutely makes us realize how the upcoming season will take us deep down the roots of the Homecoming initiative. However, let's admit that all of us want to know what is the 'New Mystery'.