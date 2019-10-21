Pan India show, Explore comedy through travelling - Who doesn't love travelling? Following your passion with exploring the cultures is like a treat in itself isn't it? One unique concept of the show is capturing the art of comedy through travelling to various locations like Jodhpur, Lucknow, Mysore, Patiala, Kumraho, and Leh and presenting India's top comedians in a most unique way.

India's Top comedians on board - Vir Das, Anu Menon, Suresh Menon, Rohini Ramanathan, Manan Desai, Ashwin Mushran all come together to make you laugh.

Exploring hidden talent across India - As we all know India is known for its comical culture and we have a grand tradition of humor in our literature and arts. The show adapts to the culture by travelling various cities by doing things related to each individual location to inspire the comedians humor and bring comedy in a most versatile way.

A must binge this festive season - A perfect Diwali Dhamaka to fans, as the festival is around. This Diwali, as you get along with your family and play the cards. This show is perfect binge - watch to light up the environment.

The name of the show comes from the concept of jesters which were all the hype back in the days when kings ruled the country. The concept of Jesters intrigued Vir Das a lot, adding to it is the fact that Jesters are inherent to India's culture and every court would have one.

Jestination Unknown will start streaming online across 200 countries and territories from October 18, 2019.