Even as everyone is talking about the new iPhones and how the bigger 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max shines in its full glory, an even bigger iPhone has made the headlines. If you're wondering what's bigger than the Max, it is a 5-foot tall iPhone-shaped tombstone erected over a grave in Ufa, Russia.

A grieving father commemorated her mobile-loving daughter by installing a giant iPhone gravestone overlooking the grave. The tombstone, made of black basalt, is an exact replica of an iPhone, complete with an Apple logo on the back, a camera and LED cutout and "iPhone engraved at the bottom.

The iPhone-shaped tombstone also has the volume and power buttons on the side and a physical home button. The screensaver on the headstone has the photo of the deceased, identified as Rita Shameev who was 25 years old.

Not much is known about Rita, except that she died in January 2016 due to unknown causes and was a keen traveller. It's quite obvious that she loved her phone, which made her father choose an apt tombstone in her memory. The gravestone was installed only recently, according to a report by Metro.

The unusual idea behind the iPhone-shaped tombstone was by a Siberian designer Pavel Kalyuk, who works for a laser engraving company "Autograph." The tombstone was demonstrated at a funeral exhibition in Novosibirsk two years ago.

"Initially, Kalyuk created the laser engraved monument to 'attract attention,' but people quickly requested to commission a tombstone for their dearly departed," the Indian Express reported.