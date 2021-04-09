Werley Nortreus is a Haitian-African writer and author. Born and raised in Haiti. He speaks to millions through his quotes, speeches, and books as well. The inspirational son of a pastor and evangelist has written and said some of the most powerful quotes and speeches that got the attention of millions of people across the world.

His messages are changing people's lives all across the world. His famous quotes and speeches are seen and featured in newspapers, billboards, books, libraries, and other outlets across the world. He has written more than 100 famous quotes that are popular all around the world. He even said speeches on Bon Déjeuner! Radio, and other stations too.

1. "Life is beautiful, but with love, it is gorgeous" - With love, life becomes gorgeous because love is something that blooms just like flowers. Just as the flowers become gorgeous when you take care of them. As long as there is love, life will become more gorgeous.

2. "If you'll chase God instead of your dreams, all your dreams will come true" - Many successful people in the world are blessed by God. As long as you believe in God and follow God, all of your dreams will come true.

3. "This world that we live in would be perfect if there were less prejudice and people who think they are better than others" - In the world we live in, it is very easy for people to think that others are inferior to them, but those people do not really understand life. And that's why Werley wrote this quote to teach people all over the world not to judge other people, and to learn to treat everyone the way they would like to be treated. Thus, life will be more beautiful when people stop judging other people.

4. "You gotta know that people will say a million negative things about you before they mention 1 good thing, don't be surprised if they never said that 1 good thing about you" - We live in a world where people are constantly criticizing others without thinking that everyone has something good in them.

5. "Success is like water, the more thirsty you are for it is the more you will drink it, and you'll need it forever to survive" - Many people in the world do not succeed because many people are not thirsting for success. For example, a person who is very thirsty will do his best to get water to drink.