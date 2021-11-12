5 Entrepreneurial Skills to Become Successful by Hardik Jethva

In India, the past few years are all about the rapid revolution through technology and applications. Due to this, a lot of software-based startups and digital agencies have taken over the market needs.

Hardik Jethva is one of the young Indian Entrepreneurs under 30, who made his mark in the business world, through his Website and Mobile App Development company, Eminent Coders.

Currently, he acquires a 50% stake as a Founder and Director of the Eminent Group Companies — Eminent Coders, Eminent Overseas, and eBest check Pvt. Ltd.

He also works as a business consultant sharing winning business strategies to help aspiring entrepreneurs recognize their skills and discover growth opportunities. This blog describes the top 5 skills to soar any business, suggested by the Entrepreneur himself.

Let us walk you through them.

Set Achievable Goals

From the beginning of his career, he was always passionate about programming and getting started with one of his own businesses. Even while doing a job at an IT firm, he was all set to follow his goal without a huge initial investment. Goal-setting always helps to have a clear mindset about the direction of your path.

He had a mindset one of a kind to set goals and begin with the baby steps. Before setting up his first company, he used to take over freelancing projects. Later, when his hands were full with a lot of work he turned this freelance business into a full-service IT Company, supported by his business partner. This event suggests being dedicated to your goal(s) and achieving it, one at a time can take you far.

Fund Management

Managing the funds and sustainable cash flow is necessary for any business to make continuous profits. About Finance management, he believes that one doesn't need big money to start a business. During trying times, he used to save some amount of money from his salary and freelance projects to invest in his dream business. With this sum value, he rightly takes a step ahead towards his vision. Soon after a year of establishing the IT business, it became profitable, he claims.

From one business's profit, he accumulates funds to begin his next big venture called Eminent Overseas followed by eBest Check Pvt. Ltd. The key aspect behind the series of creating one business after another is making potential investments with calculated risks and not settling down.

Networking and Connections

We all know have read the famous line, "Your Network is your Net worth"

It is as true as it looks beautiful to say. If you have the best communication skills to build your network and business connections, it can welcome new partnerships, bring referrals, and even attract clients.

He explains, the first step in successful networking is knowing where you should go to find new connections. Next, understanding that networking involves making healthy connections not only with clients or existing customers but individuals who might show a keen interest in the line of your product or service. Building a strong network promotes your company as a recognized brand and stands a position for itself. Once you have a network of your own, business growth seems likely.

Effective Marketing and Promotion Tactics

Growing a business is not an easy climb. Firstly, you need to find a solution and then bridge the gap in the market through your idea. Following it up, you need to work hard to make it a profitable business model, define a target audience to sell them, or serve them something valuable. Whether it is products or services, without the right marketing strategies making a profit and staying afloat is difficult.

He says it is very important to identify the right marketing strategies to promote your business. In the age of digital marketing, one has to keep pace with the growing trends to gain more visibility. His company Bestcheck.in. allowed him to explore the opportunities of earning online, discover online business revenues, and SEO knowledge. Make sure you are ahead of the market trends and offer what is in demand to make a revenue-generating business.

Patience, Focus, and Determination

Well, though this sounds pretty obvious and cliche, these two skills are prerequisites to doing anything commendable in life. Anything new you start might have more reasons to give up than stay. Sometimes, even with a lot of hard work and dedication, the results might take time to turn up. However, have patience and just stick by it!

Quoting "Good things take time."

But you have to keep going, come up with new ideas, or modify the existing ways to work things out as expected. For all of these, one needs to have patience and trust the process. He says from his experience that focus and determination towards his goals are the two key elements of his entrepreneurial success story.