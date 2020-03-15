Coronavirus is here, and for now, it's thriving. Governments around the world have rushed to put people under lockdown and pushed them to stay home to contain the virus. Even in India, many states have shut down schools, public meetings, pubs, gyms and cinema halls. Companies too are vacating and following government directives as cases appear in clusters.

People are worries, the tension is running high and as more people stay home and are pushed to adhere to self-quarantine, there'll be fewer outlets to blow off steam. Resident introverts and experts in staying home will survive, in fact, it's their natural habitat. We're here to give you some options for entertainment while the pandemic passes. Don't worry we've got you covered.

Bollywood movies to watch when at home during the pandemic

A pandemic among other things can be stressful and frustrating. With news flooded with negativity, a lot of fear-mongering and rumours, keeping yourself stress-free will be even harder. Now, there's a high probability you too will be confined to your house in your free time. So, without new movies in cinema halls every week, as more movies are pushing release dates, what do you do? Netflix to the rescue, we suppose.

Here are some of your best bets to blow off steam:

1. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

It's always interesting that it's when you stay at home or rather have no other option that you miss travelling. It might feel like ages since you boarded a flight and went somewhere you hadn't before. If you're missing your wanderlust, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara will help you enjoy travelling via the screen. Let Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol take you to Spain in your living room. If you feel like you miss travelling more after the film is done, don't blame us.

2. Stree

What's life without some good-humoured horror. Stree is your ideal quick fix to want to go out. While men got to stay home at night due to the fear of a ghost, you will find nothing more relatable as you forgo the pub, club or dinner with friends now. Misery loves company.

3. Hera Pheri

To cheer you up, watch a cult-classic Hera Pheri. With a golden trio Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, at least you can laugh off the stress of the virus. Laughter they say is the best medicine, so why not?

4. Munnabhai MBBS

Keeping up with the times, all of us need a Jadoo ki jhappi right now to deal with the outbreak. With no cure or vaccine, at least a placebo could have better effects. Let a quack like Munnabhai played by Sanjay Dutt make medical science a little more likeable for you.

5. Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Suspend belief for a second and enjoy a classic unadulterated action flick. Kick the home blues, and watch Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota to feel slightly more invincible. As an ode to Bruce Lee, you might be transported to an alternative universe, one without Coronavirus in it.

This starter pack for staying home at the time of the Coronavirus outbreak will come in handy for sure. You're welcome.