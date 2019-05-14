At least five people have been reported to be dead and one missing after two floatplanes collided mid-air over Alaska on Monday.

The incident took place near the south-eastern Alaska town of Ketchikan when both the plane carrying 14 passengers on board, who were on a cruise expedition collided with each other causing the accident.

According to the reports, the people on board the planes were the passengers of a cruise ship 'Royal Princess', on a seven day trip out of Van Couver. The United States Coast Guard has located both the floatplanes and the rescue operations are being conducted to recover the people.

An Otter floatplane with 11 people on board was returning from a Misty Fjords tour while a second Beaver floatplane carrying five people was on an independent tour. Four cruise goers and one pilot were killed, Princess Cruises confirmed Monday, reports NBC News.

(Awaiting further details)