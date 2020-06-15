At the moment, the world is throwing us challenge after challenge, and the hope is hard to come by. We've been seeing loss, grief and anxiety in abundance. Now, we need something to help us get through this difficult time.

So here are five Bollywood films, the kind to warm your heart. Some of these films are underestimated jewels. The five films are a little way to make one feel better, just some light-hearted watching.

5 Bollywood movies sure to keep the blues at bay

#1 Socha Na Tha

This Abhay Deol and Ayesha Takia-starrer, will bring a smile to your face. The light-hearted film with no huge plotline, no deep philosophical debates, just moments to make you feel better, is all you need.

#2 Rockford

Nagesh Kukunoor's second film Rockford will take you back to your school days, with much-needed reminiscence. The beauty of growing up will allow for a sweet escape.

#3 Iqbal

The Shreyas Talpade and Naseeruddin Shah is a beautiful tale of underdog success we need right now. The film will bring you hope and light, that's bound to make the doom and gloom dissipate slightly. This one will hit you in the feels.

#4 Queen

Queen starring Kangana Ranaut showed us independence and what underestimation does. When the world is crashing, turn the angst into a holiday. That's the message we need right now. Let Kangana fulfil some of your travel fantasies.

#5 Filmistaan

Filmistaan a movie that shows us we're not so different across borders is a film that needs watching. This movie will make you laugh, and take you on a ride, if you're a movie buff, you will love this. A unique look into the love for cinema uniting cultures, everybody needs this right now.

Happy watching!