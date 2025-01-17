This week is going to be huge with many releases on OTT and in theaters. From Aashiq Abu and Anurag Kashyap's Rifle Club to Basil Joseph's Pravinkoodu Shappu.

The Malayalam films are doing great as usual, with films like Asif Ali's Rekhachitram and Sookshmadarshini of Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph still continuing to rule the silver screens and the OTT. Now, a few fresh releases have arrived to entertain. The films are definitely going to be huge entertainers.

The film Rifle Club, starring Anurag Kashyap and directed by Aashiq Abu, is one of the most awaited OTT releases of this week. There will be another action-packed film releasing this week titled Pani.

After the very grand Sankranthi theatrical release of the film Game Changer from Tollywood failed to create an impact in the Kerala box office, Pravinkoodu Shappu is making its way to test its luck.

Let's take a look at the entertaining Malayalam films released in OTT and theaters that are a must-watch.

Rifle Club

OTT release date: 16th January 2025

The film Rifle Club generated a lot of hype because of its cast and the crazy plot. The film featured the filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap and the popular music industry sensation Hanumankind. They both made their Malayalam debut with this film. Rifle Club also attracted many and stood as a hit. But the film faced tough competition with the most violent film, Marco. As Marco was declared the winner of the Christmas race, Rifle Club didn't get much recognition. Now, Rifle Club is available to watch on Netflix, so it is expected to get more attention from a greater audience. It is sure that the film will entertain the audience with its plot and characters.

Pani

OTT release date: 15th January 2025

After winning the hearts of the people with the performances, it's sure that this film is not to be missed. Pani, the revenge thriller, revolves around 2 youngsters and a murder case. The film can be watched for its performances. It will be a worthy watch for this weekend. The film is available to watch on SonyLiv.

I Am Kathalan

OTT release date: January 17th, 2025

Naslen K Gafoor, is an actor who carries a charm in his eyes and his performances. The film I Am Kathalan is a thriller film with technology added. Which is a unique genre. Naslen is seen as a young hacker to seek revenge on his girlfriend's father. The film is directed by Girish AD, who previously directed the rom-com Premalu. Now, the duo is back on OTT to entertain; the film will be available on Manorama Max. Although the film didn't reach as much craze or attention as Premalu, it can be a good watch this weekend.

Pravinkoodu Shappu

Release date: 16th January 2025

Director-actor Basil Joseph is back with a murder mystery thriller titled Pravinkoodu Shappu. The film will be released in theaters on January 16th, 2025. Chemban Vinod Jose and Soubin Shahir are also playing crucial roles in this film. The film is about a death at a toddy shop at night. The person who died was the owner of that shop. The entire plot revolves around crazy sequences and characters. This interesting plotline promises to engage the audience.