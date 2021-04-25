2020 was a hard year for many fashion brands but some brands grew to the top and are doing tremendously well with COVID-19 hopefully coming to an end.

Three brands that are doing well include the following-

Amiri- Founded in Los Angeles by Mike Amiri. Amiri has become one of the hottest designer brands seen on celebrities and is set to open up 2 stories in 2021 in New York and Las Vegas. If you're new to the brand, the hottest item is his MX1 jeans.

Chrome Hearts- Sweats were the hottest item in 2020, and chrome hearts seemed to be the hottest stop for anyone looking for a fashionable pair of sweats. Creating unique items from jewelry, hats, jackets, to home decor pieces Chrome Hearts hottest items include their classic trucker hat and logo hoodies and cross patch jeans. If you're looking for something exclusive go after their Matty Boy Collaboration pieces.

Gallery Dept- Flared denim is back in style and it seems like it's here to stay. Gallery Dept takes vintage pairs of levi denim and reconstructs them with a unique taste to flare the bottom of the jeans. Some of their hottest pairs include some paint splatter or come in a camo style.

About Kamran Razmdjoo, he describes himself as a Celebrity Fashion Stylist, dressing many different celebrities and athletes across the world.