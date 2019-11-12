Ananya Panday's sizzling hot avatar from Pati Patni Aur Woh's first track Dheeme Dheeme released yesterday and has become the talk of the town. Her fans are loving how she owns the song with her confidence and chic looks.

Talking about what went in for the preparation of the song Ananya shares, " Bosco Sir's assistants who taught us were really patient, they were really cool and chill. I would rehearse for 4-5 hours and it would feel like a party at the rehearsals because it was so chill and fun". She further adds, " Bosco sir is extremely understanding and extremely patient. If I wasn't getting a step he would change it or cater to make it so that it suits my body and looks good on me".

"That was an amazing experience, actually shooting the song because we were shooting in the actual night club was a lot of fun, even though it was shot in the day" Ananya continues.

Ananya Panday, who has also emerged as the youth icon of the year, has become one of the most followed young actresses on Instagram as she is edging close to five million followers. The actress who debuted with 'Student of the Year 2' had been enjoying a massive fan following much before her entry into Bollywood, and after her debut, the following saw an even greater growth.

On the work front, Ananya's next film Pati Patni Aur Woh which is all slated to release in December 2019 and Khaali Peeli which is Ananya's next project alongside Ishaan Khatter, all set to hit the theatres on the 12th of June 2020.