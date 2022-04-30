Thirty-nine people, including 17 tourists, were injured in an alleged attack by stray dogs in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city.

Locals said 39 persons were injured when a pack of stray dogs attacked them in Dalgate area of Srinagar city on Friday evening.

"The injured included 17 tourists and 22 locals. All the injured were shifted to hospital," local eye witnesses said.

Kawaljeet Singh, Medical Superintendent at Srinagar's SMHS hospital confirmed that 39 people with dog bites reported at the hospital.

Dalgate area on the bank of the Dal Lake is the hub of tourist activity in Srinagar city.

People have appealed the authorities to act against the increasing stray dog menace in the city.