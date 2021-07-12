At least 38 people were killed in eleven districts of Uttar Pradesh, after being struck by lightning, thunder and rain, while 11 tourists lost their lives and another eight sustained injuries during a lightning strike near the Amer Fort in Rajasthan.

According to reports, the deaths occurred on Sunday evening. Fourteen people died in Prayagraj, five in Kanpur Dehat, three each in Firozabad and Kaushambhi and two each in Unnao and Chitrakoot after lightning struck them.

Taking cognizance of the incidents, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his grief and directed the district administrations to provide adequate compensation to the tragedy struck families.

According to the government spokesman, deaths were also reported from Kanpur, Pratapgarh, Agra, Varanasi and Rae Bareli. In Kaushambhi, the deceased has been identified as Rukma,12, Moorat Dhwaj, 50, Ramchandra, 32, and Mayank Singh,15.

In Firozabad, Hemraj, 50, and Ram Sevak, 40, we're standing under a Neem tree, when they were hit by lightning, killing them on the spot. Amar Singh, 60, of the Shikohabad area was also killed by lightning, Similar incidents have been reported from Ghazipur and Ballia.

11 tourists killed in Amer Fort

Eleven tourists lost their lives and another eight sustained injuries during a lightning strike near the Amer Fort. The incident is from Sunday when these tourists were out enjoy a pleasant evening -- some were busy taking selfies while others chatting when they were struck down.

Around 27 people were reported to have been on the watch tower and the fort wall when the incident happened. Jaipur police Commissioner Anand Shrivastav confirmed the incident. "A total of 11 people have died as lightning struck them while 8 people have been injured," Shrivastav said.

A few of them slipped from the hills and fel, deep down among bushes. SDRF teams have been rescuing them since last night and are searching for victims, said the disaster relief force officials.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those killed. Police sources said that many tourists sustained injuries as they jumped off the watch tower in panic.