In a tragic incident, a three-year-old ailing girl, who was sent to jail along with her parents over an election-related clash, died in Kalaburagi on Saturday. As her health deteriorated in the jail, the girl, Bharati, was rushed to Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) where she breathed her last on Saturday morning.

Residents of Jainapur village in Jewargi taluk, the girl and her parents -- Ravi Talwar and Sangeetha -- were sent to prison over a clash with another family over gram panchayat election on December 30, according to the police. Seven members of the girl's family were sent to Gulbarga Central Prison on December 31.

Five injured in clash

A total of five persons were injured in the clash, including two who were seriously injured and all of them are being treated at a hospital in the district. Ten people have been arrested in connection with the clash.

Girl sent to jail as relatives refuse to take care

According to the police, the girl was sent to the jail with her mother on the directions of a local court as their relatives refused to take care of her in the absence of the family. Bharti was not arrested but was allowed to stay with her mother in the jail because her relatives refused, Kalaburagi SP Simi Mariam George told news agency UNI.

The death evoked anger in the area, with her relatives blaming the police for Bharti's demise. Local MLA Ajay Singh has demanded action against the police.